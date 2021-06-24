120,000-year-old fossils in Israel link to human family tree CHRISTINA LARSON, AP Science Writer June 24, 2021 Updated: June 24, 2021 11:58 a.m.
1 of6 This undated photo provided by Yossi Zaidner in June 2021 shows the Nesher Ramla, Israel human ancestor excavation site. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, scientists reported that bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old. (Yossi Zaidner via AP) Yossi Zaidner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This undated image provided by Tel Aviv University in June 2021 shows a virtual reconstruction of a human ancestor mandible found in Nesher Ramla, Israel. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, scientists reported that bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old. (Ariel Pokhojaev, Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University via AP) Ariel Pokhojaev/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 This undated photo provided by Tal Rogovski in June 2021 shows a Levallois point stone tool discovered in the Nesher Ramla, Israel human ancestor excavation site in Israel. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, scientists reported that bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old. (Tal Rogovski via AP) Tal Rogovski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 This undated photo provided by Tel Aviv University in June 2021 shows a human ancestor mandible and skull discovered in Neher Ramla, Israel. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, scientists reported that the bones found in a quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old. (Avi Levin and Ilan Theiler, Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University via AP) Avi Levin, Ilan Theiler/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bones found in an Israeli quarry are from a branch of the human evolutionary tree and are 120,000 to 140,000 years old, scientists reported Thursday.
A team of anthropologists spent years analyzing the fragments of a skull, lower jaw bone and tooth that were uncovered in Nesher Ramla in 2010, comparing them to hundreds of fossils around the world from different eras.
