BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve been searching for a 12-foot-long python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall.

Cara got loose Tuesday from its enclosure at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, news outlets reported. She was still on the run early Wednesday morning, WBRZ-TV reported, after a search overnight, when such snakes are most active.