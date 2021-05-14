$11B for transit would aid bullet train, move Olympic crowds DON THOMPSON, Associated Press May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 7:59 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - This Dec. 6, 2017, file photo shows one of the elevated sections of the high-speed rail under construction in Fresno, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, May 14, 2021, proposed spending $11 billion on transportation improvements, half of it for a troubled bullet train intended to eventually link California's major metropolitan areas and for projects supporting the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - This Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, shows the high-speed rail viaduct paralleling Highway 99 near Fresno, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, May 14, 2021, proposed spending $11 billion on transportation improvements, half of it for a troubled bullet train intended to eventually link California's major metropolitan areas and for projects supporting the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. High-Speed Rail Authority spokeswoman Melissa Figueroa said Newsom "expressed the optimism we all share" that the federal government will now provide $929 million withdrawn by Trump's administration. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - This Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, shows the high speed rail viaduct under construction over the San Joaquin River near Fresno, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, May 14, 2021, proposed spending $11 billion on transportation improvements, half of it for a troubled bullet train intended to eventually link California's major metropolitan areas and for projects supporting the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. High-Speed Rail Authority spokeswoman Melissa Figueroa said Newsom "expressed the optimism we all share" that the federal government will now provide $929 million withdrawn by Trump's administration. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 photo, a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. On Friday, May 14, 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed spending $11 billion on transportation improvements, half of it for a troubled bullet train intended to link California's major metropolitan areas eventually and projects supporting the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The Democratic governor billed the proposal as a way not just to repair decaying roads and bridges but to "build a modernized transportation system for the next century." That also includes improving public transportation and the state's major ocean ports and encouraging more use of zero-emission vehicles. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed spending an additional $11 billion on transportation improvements, much of it for a troubled bullet train intended to eventually link California's major metropolitan areas and for projects supporting the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
The Democratic governor billed the proposal as a way to not just repair decaying roads and bridges, but to “build a modernized transportation system for the next century.”