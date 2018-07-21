11-year-old girl rescued from house fire has died

GRAHAM, Wash. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl rescued from a burning home by firefighters in western Washington has died.

The News Tribune reports in a story on Saturday that the Pierce County Sheriff's Department confirmed the death.

Emergency crews responded to the home in Graham on Friday to find it engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the girl was unable to escape on her own due to a disability. She was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she later died.

Authorities say her 80-year-old grandmother had briefly left to buy groceries and returned to find the house on fire.



