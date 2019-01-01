11 hospitalized amid Las Vegas Strip New Year's celebrations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say that 11 people celebrating New Year's Eve on the Las Vegas Strip were hospitalized Monday night.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said in an emailed statement early Tuesday that three people were taken to the hospital for alcohol-related reasons, two were taken to the hospital for drug-related reasons and two people fainted.

Pappa said one person was transported for mental health reasons and details were not available about the other three people taken to hospitals.

Officials estimated that about 375,000 were out celebrating New Year's Eve on the Las Vegas Strip.