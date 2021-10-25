100 teens get lifetime support to foster global service work GLENN GAMBOA, AP Business Writer Oct. 25, 2021 Updated: Oct. 25, 2021 8:40 a.m.
Christian Maboko, 18, of Kenya. Maboko is a Rise Global Winner for creating a program in his refugee camp to educate girls and young women about sexual and reproductive health.
Ella Duus, 16, of Huntsville, Ala. Duus is a Rise Global Winner for creating an online tool to gauge the political leanings of a Twitter account to help reduce polarization among young people.
Jennifer Uche, 17, of Boston. Uche is a Rise Global Winner for creating a fictional podcast and virtual community that combines art and advocacy.
Wendy and Eric Schmidt committed $1 billion to support service-oriented people from around the world, including 100 teens to launch Schmidt Futures' Rise initiative, on Monday, Oct. 25. 2021.
6 of6
Christian Maboko wants to change the world. Starting Monday, the 18-year-old from Burundi, who lives in a Kenyan refugee camp and has co-founded a nonprofit to help address poverty there, will get a lifetime of help with his work from a new philanthropic program to nurture talented teens around the world.