100 nights of honoring veterans comes to a close

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire military units, police and fire departments and honor guards from across the state are participating in an annual program that honors veterans with nightly soundings of taps.

For the 100 Nights of Remembrance, participants sound taps at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen and the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester every evening at 7 p.m. from Memorial Day through Sept. 11.

This year's closing ceremony is set for Sunday in Boscawen. U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan will be among the speakers.