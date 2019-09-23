https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/1-worker-dies-1-injured-at-Newton-wind-tower-14462413.php
1 worker dies, 1 injured at Newton wind tower plant
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Officials at a manufacturing plant in Newton say one employee died and another was seriously hurt over the weekend.
Arcosa Wind Towers spokesman Jeff Eller told KCCI-TV the incident Saturday killed one employee and seriously injured another worker, who remained at a hospital Monday.
Names of the workers haven't been released.
The Newton Daily News says the plant employs more than 180 people at a 335,000-square-foot facility that produces sections of wind towers.
View Comments