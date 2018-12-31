1 person hurt in Clinton house fire; 2 dogs rescued

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a fire in the basement of home in the eastern Iowa city of Clinton.

Firetrucks were dispatched around 6:10 a.m. Sunday to the one-story house. The two residents were outside by the time the fire units arrived, but firefighters rescued two dogs from inside, giving one of them oxygen to help it recover.

The fire cause is being investigated. The name of the injured person was not released.