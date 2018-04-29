https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/1-person-dies-in-fatal-car-crash-12872914.php
1 person dies in fatal car crash
Published 11:15 am, Sunday, April 29, 2018
NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a man has been killed in a one-car crash in North Stonington.
Twenty-one-year-old Stephon Hedge of Mystic died of injuries sustained in the crash shortly before midnight Saturday.
Police say Hodge exited Route 184 in a Chevy Silverado and struck a tree on an embankment.
He was transported to Westerly Hospital where he died. A 17-year-old passenger was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation.
