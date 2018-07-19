https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/1-person-dies-2-injured-in-plane-crash-near-13088374.php
1 person dies, 2 injured in plane crash near Willow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a person died and two were injured in an airplane crash near Willow.
Troopers at about 7 p.m. Wednesday received a report that a plane had crashed west of Mile 69 Parks Highway.
The crash ignited a wildfire. Along with troopers, the state Division of Forestry and emergency medical responders went to the scene.
Troopers confirmed one person died and two suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The injured were transported from the scene.
Troopers did not immediately release names of the crash victims.
