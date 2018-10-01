1 person dead after boat overturns off Rockport

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a boating accident off the coast of Massachusetts.

Coast Guard rescue crews and the Rockport harbormaster responded to reports of an overturned 20-foot boat near Straitsmouth Island off Rockport at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

One person was recovered from the water by the harbormaster boat crew. Another person who reached the island was rescued by the Coast Guard helicopter crew.

Authorities say the person rescued by the harbormaster, a man his 50s, was in serious condition when he was rescued and was later pronounced dead. No names were released.