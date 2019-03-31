1 migrant killed, 6 injured in North Macedonia car accident

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police say one migrant from Bangladesh has been killed and six Pakistani migrants seriously injured when their driver told them to jump from the speeding vehicle, apparently because he had spotted a police patrol.

North Macedonian police say the vehicle, which was carrying the Bangladeshi and 14 Pakistanis — was traveling early Sunday on the country's main highway running north from the border with Greece to the Serbian border.

The dead 27-year-old Bangladeshi has been identified only by his initials as S.I. The six injured from Pakistan were transported to nearby hospitals.

Police say they are searching for the driver. They gave no details as to how many people actually jumped from the vehicle.