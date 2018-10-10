1 killed in crash of train, 18-wheeler

AMITE, La. (AP) — A truck driver has been killed in a crash involving an Amtrak train in Louisiana.

A press release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at a railway crossing on Louisiana Highway 51. Details have not been released.

The train was carrying 98 passengers. The sheriff's office said some suffered minor injuries.

Dawn Panepinto, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, told The Advocate that the driver of the 18-wheeler was killed.