1 killed, 4 others hurt when gunfire erupts during cookout

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — One person was killed and four others were injured when gunfire erupted at a holiday cookout, officials said Sunday.

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at Salem Hospital and another shooting victim was transferred to a Boston hospital, the district attorney’s office said. Three others were less severely injured, officials said.

The shootings at 10 p.m. Saturday, on the Fourth of July, are being investigated by the Lynn Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and Essex District Attorney’s Office.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

The shootings came amid a spate of deadly violence. In Boston, there have been about two dozen shootings and and stabbings over the past week.