1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting at Bronx park

NEW YORK (AP) — A 19-year-old woman was killed and three other people were wounded by gunfire at a Bronx park on Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Shoelace Park.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in the buttocks, A 16-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and a 24-year-old man was shot in the groin, police said.

They are hospitalized in stable condition.

The 19-year-old sustained several wounds and was pronounced deceased at a hospital, police said.

Their names have not been made public. No arrests have been made.