1 killed, 2 injured in Bay Area small plane crash

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters in Northern California say a man was killed and two women were injured when a small plane crashed near the Palo Alto airport.

Palo Alto Deputy Fire Chief Geoffrey Blackshire tells KTVU-TV the single-engine Mooney M20 was trying to land when it crashed in the San Francisco Bay Tuesday. He says the plane had reportedly flown in from Redding.

Blackshire says the injured women were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

He says one of the women walked to the ambulance and the other was carried in a gurney.