1 killed, 1 injured in residential fire near downtown Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas are trying to determine the cause of a fire in which one person died and another injured early Wednesday morning.
Fire officials say the fire occurred near downtown in a one-story home that had been divided into four small apartments and that the injured person had hand burns but was able to make it out alive.
Damage is estimated at $25,000.
