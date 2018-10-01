https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/1-killed-1-injured-in-Southern-California-plane-13271552.php
1 killed, 1 injured in Southern California plane crash
LA VERNE, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and another was injured when a small plane crashed in eastern Los Angeles County during the weekend.
The craft went down near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say one occupant died at the scene and the other person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The investigation will be handled by the National Transportation Safety Board.
View Comments