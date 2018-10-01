1 killed, 1 injured in Southern California plane crash

LA VERNE, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and another was injured when a small plane crashed in eastern Los Angeles County during the weekend.

The craft went down near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one occupant died at the scene and the other person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The investigation will be handled by the National Transportation Safety Board.