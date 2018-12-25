https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/1-injured-in-Manhattan-apartment-fire-13489661.php
1 injured in Manhattan apartment fire
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a Christmas Eve fire at a Manhattan apartment has caused life-threatening injuries to one victim.
The blaze broke out about 7:15 p.m. Monday in the fifth floor of a residential building in Washington Heights.
About 60 firefighters responded to the scene at 183rd Street near St. Nicholas Avenue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
