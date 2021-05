DELHI, La. (AP) — A 32-year-old man died when his mid-sized SUV rear-ended a tractor-trailer, lodged under it and caught fire, Louisiana State Police said Monday.

Ian Petit of Delhi died shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 20 near Holly Ridge, a news release said. Holly Ridge is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of Delhi and about halfway between Monroe and the Mississippi state line.