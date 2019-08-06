1 dead in crash involving car, water tanker in Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say a Massachusetts man has died in a two-vehicle crash on an interstate highway.

Police say a car and a water tanker crashed at about 9:15 p.m. Monday on Interstate 195 eastbound in East Providence.

A 25-year old Seekonk, Massachusetts man who was driving the car was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was pronounced dead.

The truck driver wasn't injured.

No names were released pending notification of the victim's family.

The crash remains under investigation.