1 dead in Connecticut motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say one person has died in a motorcycle accident in Connecticut.
The accident was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at East Elliott and Locust streets in Hartford.
The male operator of the motorcycle died but police say a passenger survived.
No names were immediately released.
The crash remains under investigation.
