1 dead after vehicle strikes DOT truck doing work on highway

WESTBROOK, Conn. (AP) — A person has died after crashing into a state Department of Transportation truck doing work on a Connecticut highway.

WVIT-TV reports a DOT truck had been doing work on I-95 in Westbrook on Saturday morning when a vehicle entered the work zone and hit a bucket truck.

The station says the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. and that the identity of the victim hasn't been released.

A section of the interstate highway is expected to remain closed this morning while officials investigate.

___

Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com