1 dead after early morning crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — State police one person involved a car crash on Interstate 91 in New Haven that caused long backups during the morning commute has died.

The wreck just after 5 a.m. Thursday prompted forced troopers to shut down all south lanes of the highway for about five hours because of the 'complexity" of the crash. All lanes have since been reopened.

The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. Police say the victim was in the sedan and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No names were released.

The cause remains under investigation.