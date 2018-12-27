https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/1-dead-after-car-rear-ends-tractor-trailer-on-13493702.php
1 dead after car rear-ends tractor-trailer on Mass Pike
BLANDFORD, Mass. (AP) — State police say a 61-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on a stretch of the highway in Blandford.
State police say the tractor-trailer was travelling west when the truck driver, for reasons under investigation, used the emergency turnaround to change directions and head east.
Investigators say the victim's car then rear-ended the tractor-trailer.
Police say the Shrewsbury man died at the scene. Authorities say the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 46-year-old Pennsylvania man, wasn't injured.
No names were released.
An investigation continues.
