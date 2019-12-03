1 dead after 2 cars collide with same train in Indiana

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Central Indiana police say one person is dead and another is injured after two vehicles collided with the same train in separate crashes.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says just before midnight Tuesday a car was struck by the train near Brownsburg, an Indianapolis suburb west of the city. The impact toppled the car onto its side and left one person in the car with minor injuries.

While officers were working to remove that car from the tracks, a sport-utility vehicle crashed into the same train at another intersection, killing one person in the SUV.

Police said the SUV struck the train while it was stopped.

Hendricks County police say they’re investigating both crashes. WXIN reports the tracks where the crashes occurred don’t have crossing arms.