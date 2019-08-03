1 dead, 4 sickened from carbon monoxide in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say one person is dead and four other have been sickened by carbon monoxide at a home in Brooklyn.

The Fire Department responded to a residential building on Jackson Street in Williamsburg just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

A department spokesman says one person was dead at the scene and four other were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their names were not immediately released.

Firefighters say a generator operating inside the building was apparently the source of elevated carbon monoxide levels.