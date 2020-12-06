1 dead, 2 injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead and two others injured after multiple stabbings Sunday morning in Hudson, located across the border from Minnesota.

The Hudson Police Department says officers responding to a report shortly after 1 a.m. found three victims in different locations downtown. Emergency crews brought the victims to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, WCCO-TV reported.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old man, died of his injuries, police said. The conditions of the other victims were not released.

Police said witnesses reported that multiple suspects were seen leaving in a Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Minnesota license plates.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the general public.