1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on crash in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Methuen police say a 23-year-old Haverhill woman has been killed in a head-on car crash.

Chief Joseph Solomon says Devanah Walker was the passenger in an eastbound sedan that crossed the double-yellow center line and crashed into a westbound SUV at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the SUV, a 63-year-old Methuen man, and the driver of the sedan, a 20-year-old Haverhill woman, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Walker was flown by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital where she died.

What caused the sedan to cross the line remains under investigation.