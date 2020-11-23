1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One man is dead and a second is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday. KSDK-TV reports that officers responded to the Baden neighborhood and found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Minutes later, police were told that a second victim had a graze wound. He is hospitalized.

St. Louis has seen a surge in killings since the summer. All told, 237 killings have been reported this year, compared to 176 at the same time in 2019.