1 dead, 1 injured in Long Island house fire

BAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a house fire on Long Island.

Nassau County police say the house in Bayville was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene Monday afternoon.

Police say one person in the house was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person was hospitalized.

Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

Police did not say what caused the fire.