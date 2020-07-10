1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting outside Portland strip club

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder after a man was shot to death, authorities said Friday.

Officers were called to a strip club at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on reports that a person had been shot. A man was pronounced dead in the parking lot, police said. Jordan Clark, 25, was arrested and lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center, according to police.

A subsequent statement from the Portland Police Bureau said there is “no evidence” that the incident was motivated by race. Posts on several social media platforms Friday alleged the suspect used a racial slur before the shooting.

“Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses to this crime and there is no information at this time to support race was a factor that played a role in this case,” the police said.

Police have not released the victim’s name or any other information about what happened before the shooting.

It wasn't immediately unclear if Clark had retained an attorney to comment on the case.