1.75M travelers expected at Orlando airport over holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say they expect 1.75 million travelers to pass through Florida’s busiest airport during the Thanksgiving holiday season.

Officials at Orlando International Airport on Monday said they expect traffic to increase 6% over the 12-day holiday season compared to last year’s holiday season.

Airport officials say the busiest day will be on the Saturday after Thanksgiving when almost 170,000 passengers will pass through the airport.