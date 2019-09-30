1,400 SC Pick 4 lottery players win cash using all 2's

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A record number of South Carolina lottery players have won a Pick 4 game using a combination of just the number two.

The South Carolina Education Lottery posted on Twitter that $3.4 million dollars will be paid out to the winners, who all used the combination 2-2-2-2 on their Saturday Midday cards. News outlets report 1,400 winners will be eligible to claim between $2,500 and $5,000 per winning ticket purchased.

WLTX reports a long line of winners had formed outside the Columbia, South Carolina, claims center on Monday to secure their prizes. Some explained they chose the quadruple two's for sentimental reasons. Another winner said she did it to commemorate her Feb. 22 birthday. Others said they'd been trying the combination for years and happened to get lucky this time.