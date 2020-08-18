Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

03-06-13-16-18-19-21-22-23-24-31-35-36-39-41-50-62-64-71-76, BE: 6

