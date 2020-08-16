Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-03-08-12-20-21-25-26-28-32-35-41-44-60-61-63-64-65-73-79, BE: 25

(one, three, eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-four, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-nine; BE: twenty-five)