Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

04-10-15-17-30-37-46-48-52-53-56-57-58-62-67-68-74-75-78-80, BE: 68

(four, ten, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: sixty-eight)