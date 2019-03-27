Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

02-06-07-08-10-22-23-34-38-40-44-46-50-51-58-65-67-70-76-77, BE: 22

(two, six, seven, eight, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: twenty-two)