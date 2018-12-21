Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

02-03-08-11-15-25-28-37-40-43-45-46-51-54-55-64-66-68-72-79, BE: 25

(two, three, eight, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-nine; BE: twenty-five)