Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:
02-03-05-07-09-13-14-16-25-28-30-32-38-40-44-48-52-54-69-80, BE: 5
(two, three, five, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-nine, eighty; BE: five)
