Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-02-09-11-16-19-23-29-31-37-40-41-43-50-58-64-69-71-72-74, BE: 50

(one, two, nine, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-three, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four; BE: fifty)