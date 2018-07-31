Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-08-11-12-20-21-31-35-37-39-41-43-44-50-54-57-59-63-76-77, BE: 31

(one, eight, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: thirty-one)