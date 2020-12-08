https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Quick-Draw-Evening-game-15783382.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:
02-04-09-18-19-23-28-29-40-41-42-45-47-56-61-63-64-67-70-73, BE: 61
(two, four, nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-three; BE: sixty-one)
