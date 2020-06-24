Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

02-10-18-21-22-26-34-35-36-39-40-50-52-56-59-60-61-71-72-79, BE: 40

(two, ten, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-nine; BE: forty)