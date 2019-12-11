Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

03-05-06-13-14-15-16-26-30-31-35-37-38-49-51-55-59-68-72-76, BE: 26

(three, five, six, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-six; BE: twenty-six)