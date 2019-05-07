Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

10-12-15-18-24-26-34-38-42-46-47-50-51-54-61-70-71-72-76-79, BE: 70

(ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty-one, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: seventy)