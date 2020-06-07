Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

01-17-38-68-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(one, seventeen, thirty-eight, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

