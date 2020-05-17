https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-15275667.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-12-26-39-42, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(eight, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments