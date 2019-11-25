Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

01-03-07-13-20-21-26-30-31-33-36-53-54-59-61-64-68-69-70-80

(one, three, seven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, eighty)